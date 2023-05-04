Reality Show “American Pickers” Is Heading To Southwest Michigan

The residents of Union City, Michigan, are being alerted to the upcoming arrival of American Pickers to the community in the upcoming months. The reality television series is a favorite among hoarders and collectors, and premiered on January 18th, 2010, on the History Channel.

The show follows the exploits of pickers Mike Wolfe and his side-kick, brother Robbie, who travel around the United States, visiting the cubby holes, impressive old barns, and other unique storage buildings that are often packed with treasures that they buy (or “pick”) and then resell at Antique Archaeology, Mike's store in LeClaire, Iowa.

Just How Do These Dudes Get Around?

Driving a large Ford Transit van, they hit the road, following up on leads that their office manager, Danielle Colby, collects from hoarders across the nation.

Southwest Michigan is on their current “hit list”

A flyer has been sent out, by the History Channel, encouraging Southwest Michigan hoarders to begin the gut-wrenching process of which of their beloved items they would be willing to part with. It’s common, on the show, that once Mike and Robbie start digging through the stacks of vintage collections, they must urge the hesitant collector that now is the time to part with their treasure, often waving greenbacks before their eyes.

There are three options for interested “collectors” who wish to be considered for an American Pickers visit:

Email: AMERICANPICKERS@C INEFLIX.COM

Leave a voicemail at (646) 493-2184

Facebook: @GotAPick.

You need to:

Include your name, town & state

Phone number

Where your collection is located

A description of your items

American Pickers are looking for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before, and brother, they have seen a lot of stuff. An interesting story behind the treasured item is also appreciated.

Hardcore hoarders can expect concerned family members and friends to begin an intervention plan, urging them to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

