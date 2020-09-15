Report: MLB To Conduct Playoffs, World Series In “Bubble”

Media sources are reporting that Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association have agreed to conduct the upcoming MLB Playoffs and the World Series inside a "bubble" similar to what is being used in the NBA Playoffs and the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Playoff games would be played in Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium), San Diego (Petco Park), Houston (Minute Maid Park), and Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field).

The World Series would be played in Arlington, Texas from October 20th-28th at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field.

This year's MLB regular season has been shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams in each league will make the playoffs with the first-round series being the best two out of three games. Round 2 (The Division Series) is the best three out of five games. The League Championship Series and the World Series would all be the best four out of seven games.