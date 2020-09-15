Michigan State Police Investigate Overdose Crash Near East Leroy

Michigan State Police at the Marshall Post are investigating a single-vehicle crash believed to be caused by a drug overdose.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash involving a sedan that occurred on B Drive South near 3 Mile Road in East Leroy Township at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle crashed into a ditch, striking mailboxes until it came to a stop. The driver exited the vehicle then collapsed to the ground shortly after and was discovered to have no pulse and not breathing. The passenger fled on foot.

Firefighters from East Leroy Township Fire Department and Paramedics from LifeCare were able to revive the driver through CPR and Narcan. Troopers located the passenger and arrested him on outstanding felony warrants. The passenger admitted to the troopers that he ate a large quantity of heroin before troopers arrested him.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where they were eventually medically released and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Google Satellite