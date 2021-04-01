Smallest Tip Could Solve 2005 Disappearance Of Battle Creek Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff is asking those who knew Ashley Parlier to contact detectives.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in a release that search efforts on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, did not produce any new evidence on the mysterious disappearance of Ashley Parlier. Sheriff Hinkley however, says he is optimistic his department will be successful in finding closure for Ashley's family.

In the release, Sheriff Hinkley went on to say

I would like to re-emphasize to the community the need for information, big or small. Often people are not sure if the information they have regarding an investigation is important, but many investigations are solved with small pieces of information that people were not sure was significant. It’s very important, even after 16 years, that if anyone has in any information or knowledge regarding the disappearance of Ashley Parlier, they should contact Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives

Ashley Parlier was 21-years-old when she was last seen and her family believed she was 5 to 7 months pregnant. Her sister Nicole told us Ashley was not like most 21-year-olds. Ashley had the mental capacity of a 12 to 14-year-old, was very naive, and had very little social skills. She lived with her parents in the 400 block of North Bedford Road in Battle Creek. It was also the location where Ashley was last seen.

Despite her difficulties, Ashley had attended Battle Creek Central High School and had found a job at the Taco Bell on Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. She seemed to be doing well there and even had a boyfriend for a time. At some point, the two broke up but he was believed to be the father of Ashley's baby. The ex-boyfriend had another girlfriend, who was also pregnant at the same time.

The morning Ashley went missing, her parents confronted her about being pregnant. Ashley was an extremely slender young woman, barely weighing 100 pounds. Her parents had noticed an obvious growing baby bump on her small frame. Ashley's sister, Nicole, says that the confrontation between her parents and sister was out of concern for the unborn child. They wanted her to see a doctor and get prenatal care if Ashley wanted to keep the baby. Nicole says her parents were not angry but wanted Ashley to make a decision on her pregnancy and pursue the proper treatment from doctors.

That was the last time anyone ever saw or heard from Ashley again. Ashley walked away on foot directly after her parents confronted her on June 12, 2005. Ashley did not have a driver's license, a car, a cell phone, or credit cards. She had about $700 in cash on her. It was learned that in the months leading up to her disappearance, Ashley had lost contact with her friends.

Ashley's parents never gave up hope they would find her. They have both since passed away. Ashley's sister Nicole is hopeful that she'll finally get the answers her family has waited 16 years for.

Anyone who knew Ashley is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives at 269-781-0880.