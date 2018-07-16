Stolen Vehicle Chase Leads To Two Arrests In Calhoun County

Two people are behind bars in Calhoun County after they allegedly fled police in a stolen car.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning that the incident began Saturday afternoon, where they were notified that Jackson County authorities were chasing a stolen vehicle on westbound I-94 around 2:30pm. Officers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of I-94 near the 121st mile marker in Marengo Township, but shortly afterwards a Calhoun County Marine Patrol Deputy spotted two individuals walking along Partello Rd. near 21 Mile.

Both of those men were arrested, even though one tried to flee briefly. The stolen vehicle was found nearby, behind the Mar-Lee School on Partello.

One of the men, a 22-year-old from Detroit, was arrested for a narcotics violation and possession of a stolen vehicle. The other man refused to identify himself, but was eventually fingerprinted at the jail and identified as a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man. He was also found to have skipped out on parole for carjacking and felony firearm charges.

The suspects remain lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, as sheriff's deputies continue to investigate this vehicle theft.