Suspect Sought in Eaton County Break-In Earlier This Week

Authorities in Eaton County are looking to identify a man that broke into a home in Bellevue Township earlier this week.

The Sheriff’s Department posted video surveillance and still images of a man that got inside of a home during the overnight hours and fled on foot. The photos were posted on the Department's Facebook page on April 29th.

ECSO is asking for the public's help again today. We recognize the pics and video are not the best. This white male... Posted by Eaton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Investigators believe the suspect is a white man that was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers hat, gray buff-style mask, brown long-sleeved jacket and gray pants. The silver truck in the video below is not the suspect's vehicle. We have reached out to the Department on more information on when the incident occurred, but have not received any details at this time.

If you have any information contact Deputy Josh Ivey, the lead investigator on the case, by email or call the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department at (517) 543-5447.