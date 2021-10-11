Third Semi-Trailer Fire at Battle Creek Warehouse Under Investigation

Less than a month after two suspicious fires were set at a Union Street warehouse, a third fire at the same location is now under investigation.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the firefighters with Battle Creek Fire Department were called to yet another fire at Behnke Warehouse, located at 180 South Union Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a whole semi-trailer fully involved in flames. Firefighters attacked the blaze on the ground and a fire truck was used to extinguish flames that could not be reached on the ground.

An adjacent trailer to the unit on fire had to be moved and suffered minor fire damage due to exposure to flames on the exterior, according to a release from the city.

There were no injuries during the incident. The fire is now under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal's Office.

Last month, two fires were discovered at the same location. Both happening within 24-hours.

The first reported fire occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The call came not long before 7:00 p.m. that three 53-foot trailers were on fire. The trailers were marked as storage and parked in a row on the north side of the lot, adjacent to the Linear Park and the Battle Creek River.

Two of the trailers were empty, but the third was filled with tires. Black smoke could be seen for miles. Three fire trucks were needed to extinguish the blaze.

The very next morning at approximately 9:25 a.m., another semi-trailer was found ablaze. The trailer was parked in a row with other trailers along a fence on the west side of a lot on the south side of the business. Crews were able to extinguish that blaze without incident.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This past spring, there was a cluster of suspicious fires at the old Southwestern Junior High School building. Scroll down to view some of the damage. To date, no one has been charged.