Former BCK Brand Manager Tim Collins Remembers Renk

A great voice fell silent Tuesday as David Renkiewicz, known to radio listeners as “Renk” passed away after a short battle with cancer. He was 59.

The following was posted by Renkiewicz’s wife, Amy, on the Renk Live Facebook page”

Renk Listeners, in deep sorrow, I want to share that Dave passed away peacefully at home last night. He was surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Baxter Funeral Home in Battle Creek. I will post a link on this site when the details are finalized. Thank you for the years you faithfully listened to Renk's show. He loved sharing with all of you and truly enjoyed the discussions he had with the callers. That is what made his show unique. Thank you for all the kind words, offers of support and many cards sent to him in recent weeks. We feel very loved and supported.

-Amy

Renk’s radio career began on 95.3 WBCK in late 2006, after he moved back to his native Michigan from Philadelphia. He was noticed by then Program Director Tim Collins, as he often called into WBCK Hotline Show. Soon, he had his own show, “Live with Renk”, which ran for 15 years until he stepped down in April of 2022.

In 2011, the program expanded to three hours from 9 a.m. to noon each weekday and was heard on stations in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Lansing. Guests included Donald Trump, Ted Nugent, and countless others, but the show mainly focused on Renk’s discussion with local callers, and information and audio that he diligently gathered each morning and relayed to the audience.

attachment-Renk-Speaking engagement4_Tony Dugal loading...

Tim Collins reflected,

He was very passionate about doing the show, and getting it right,” said Collins. “I never worked with someone so driven, and if he got it wrong (which was seldom), he was the first to admit it and make the correction. His incredible work ethic was rare.

After leaving the radio show in April of 2022, Renkiewicz became State Representative Matt Hall’s campaign manager. Hall won the primary election with 71% of the vote and then won the general election by 10 percentage points. Following the election, Renkiewicz became Hall’s District Director.

In mid-March, Renkiewicz was diagnosed with Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma of the Biliary Tree. The cancer had spread considerably and was considered untreatable. He passed away only a month after the diagnosis.

Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 West Dickman Road, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. & Friday, April 21, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Podcasts of some of Renk’s past shows are available here.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-with-renk/id1578901719