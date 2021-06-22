Michigan State Police Trooper Involved Fatal Shooting in Allegan County

A Michigan State Police trooper fatally shot a suspect following a physical altercation Monday.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post responded to a call for a breaking and entering in progress in Hamilton Monday around 3:00 p.m. The home was located on Oak Road near 132nd Street in Allegan County's Heath Township.

Upon arrival, the trooper came in contact with the male suspect in the front yard of the home. Witnesses saw the suspect and trooper engage in a physical struggle. During the struggle, the trooper pulled out his firearm and shot the suspect striking him once.

The trooper immediately administered first aid to the suspect until EMS arrived. The suspect later died of his injuries. The trooper suffered some facial injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect and one of the homeowners knew each other from a past relationship.

The names of the trooper and deceased suspect are being withheld pending further investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by detectives from the Michigan State Police Sixth District (Grand Rapids) to avoid any potential conflict of interest, a standard policy for law enforcement involved fatal shootings. The trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Initial information from the Michigan State Police indicates the suspect was unarmed during the incident.

Once the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, AMR Ambulance, and Hamilton Fire Department. The MSP Grand Rapids Forensic Science Laboratory also responded to the venue to process the scene.