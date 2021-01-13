Van Buren State Park Adding 17 More Acres

Van Buren State Park is expanding by 17 acres as it adds more lakeshore. It's part of an agreement to include the Northpoint Conservation Area located in South Haven Township.

County officials approved a 25 year lease with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to include a parcel of land that borders the northern boundary of the park and boasts significant natural, scenic, ecological, biological and recreational assets. The addition will add 340 feet of lakeshore to the park's existing mile long stretch along Lake Michigan.

Richard Godfrey, chair of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners told WWMT TV,

“We’re excited to formally connect both parcels of public land through this unique partnership with the DNR. Because the DNR already manages the adjoining land, we determined that establishing common management would best ensure that the fragile, critical dune land is preserved and remains accessible to the public.”

Van Buren State Park is located just south of South Haven along Lake Michigan. The park features beach, sand dunes, campgrounds and trails. With the new agreement, you can expect to see new signage and revised hours of operation. Parking along Ruggles Road will now require a Recreation Passport.