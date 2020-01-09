Volunteer Groups Can Earn $3,000 Mowing Vacant Properties

The Calhoun County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is celebrating another successful season of its Neighborhood Mow & Maintenance Program (NMM). In 2019, more than 400 lots in Battle Creek and Albion were mowed and cared for by nine volunteer groups.

“This program has developed into an established annual collaboration with the community,” said Krista Trout-Edwards, executive director of the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority. “We’re so proud of the outpouring of support from volunteers with such a vested interest in their neighborhood.”

NMM, which launched in 2015, provides community groups the opportunity to earn funds for neighborhood projects, youth group activities, nonprofit events and other community efforts by mowing and maintaining vacant properties owned by the CCLBA. By agreeing to mow and maintain 20 vacant properties from April to October, participating groups earn a seasonal stipend of $3,000.

“Our Neighborhood Mow & Maintenance Program gives community groups and volunteers an opportunity to give back to their communities by maintaining lots, while earning money to pay for local activities,” Trout-Edwards said. “I would encourage any groups interested in participating to sign up next year.”

2020 NMM applications will be available online starting Jan. 15 at calhounlandbank.org.