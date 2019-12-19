Water Main Break Affects Residents on Battle Creek’s West Side

A temporary road closure has been put in place this afternoon and tonight in Battle Creek after a water main break.

The City alerted residents just after 4pm Thursday, December 19th.

The closure is on North Mason Avenue and Kellogg Street in the Lamora Park neighborhood. The temporary water shutoff will affect residents on North Mason from Kellogg to West Spaulding and Kellogg from North Cedar to North Mason.

Residents in the area should also be alerted of a potential boil water advisory when service returns.

Water in the affected area will be shut off until at least midnight into early Friday morning.