Water Main Break on Battle Creek’s North End, Boil Water Advisory Possible

A water main break in Battle Creek will place some residents just north of downtown under a boil water advisory beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The City announced that the break occurred on Fremont Street between Frelinghuysen Avenue and Groveland Street. Water crews responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. this morning and expect to be completed with the repair by 5 p.m. today.

Residents in the area should prepare for a potential boil water advisory once service has been restored in the area.

Under the advisory, you will be asked to boil your water before cooking, drinking or cleaning for a minimum of 24 hours.

Below is a location of the affected area from the water main break -