Whitmer Believes Social Distancing For You But Not Me

Remember just 3 weeks ago when Governor Whitmer was on national television and blamed some of the people she is supposed to lead for the possible need to extend once again her total control over the state of Michigan.

Back then Whitmer appeared on ABCs “The View” and complained about the “violent rhetoric” that she claims is aimed at her and others from protesters who are upset about her destroying the Michigan economy and continuing to keep Michiganders under house arrest. She said:

I would not be truthful if I said it didn't bother me — it certainly does

I ask you Gretchen does all of the violent actions taken by these rioters, looters and criminals “bother” you? How about the people who claim to be peaceful protestors and then turn and start yelling in the faces of the police and throw bottles and other things at them. Would you be “truthful if I said it didn't bother me — it certainly does”?

Whitmer then said:

I do think the fact of the matter is these protesters in a perverse way make it likelier we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture...The whole point of them presumably is that they don't want to do that.

Interesting that yesterday Whitmer was at a civil rights march in Highland Park with hundreds of people. The Detroit News has a big beautiful picture of her kneeling with other people literally body to body. Even the Detroit News is saying that she appears to be violating her very own social distancing rules. Those same rules she used to admonish the protesters of her orders to stop people from working and taking away their constitutional and civil rights.

I do not have the rights to display the Detroit News picture so please click on the Detroit News hot-link and you will see exactly what I mean. It will either make you laugh or sick to your stomach.

Gretchen do you remember what you said on national television to the protesters against your orders to squash our constitutional and civil rights:

So will you be extending your stay-home/house arrest order due to your failure to follow your own rules?

What will make you laugh and realize just how ridiculous her administration is when her spokeswoman Tiffany Brown was asked about her breaking her own orders. Tiffany denied the governor had violated her own executive order issued Monday that stated that mere citizens and residents of Michigan should remain six feet apart if participating in public gatherings.

Ms. Brown said the unity march didn't violate her latest order because it states:

Nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution....That includes the right to peaceful protest

Well, Gretchen and Tiffany, is that not exactly what those people were doing at the state capitol? Remember when you said that because they joined in on a “protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution....That includes the right to peaceful protest” you threatened to extend your order.

It gets even better, a page of frequently asked questions about the order on the governor's website specifically states::

Persons may engage in expressive activities protected by the First Amendment within the State of Michigan but must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the person’s household.

Obviously Whitmer believes that mere mortals like the residents of Michigan must follow her orders, those same orders she refused to follow. Did she not learn anything from her husband attempting to get their family boat put into the lake by their summer home by asking if it would make a difference that his wife is the Governor?

Apparently not.

It makes me believe even more so that she knew exactly what her husband was doing on the phone call to the boat dock.

Will the Democrat Party stand for this hypocrisy and elitism, of course they will there the Democratic Party.

