Whitmer Breaks Her Own Executive Order Covid Rules

Do you think Governor Whitmer even knows what she has ordered her constituents to do or does she simply not care?

Whitmer has limited outdoor gatherings in the state of Michigan to 25 people or less. That is clearly stated in the documents she issued just a week ago on January 13, 2021.

Courtesy of MDHHS and michigan.gov

Yesterday Whitmer attended the invite-only Joe Biden inauguration in Washington D.C. According to South Carolina Democrat Congressman James Clyburn, co-chair of the Biden Inaugural Committee estimated there to be “a couple of thousand” of people in attendance.

Her executive orders issued through Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) clearly states that ONLY “small outdoor gatherings” are permitted and they must be 25 people or less.

A question that should be asked of Whitmer is how many people were at the inauguration. If she answers more than 25 people the follow-up question would be why does she not follow her own edicts she demands that the people of Michigan do?

I give credit to Rick Albin a Grand Rapids WOOD TV reporter Rick interviewed her after the inauguration and stated that people have asked why you demand and order one thing for the people of Michigan but you can break that very same edict.

She actually responded that she is “following the same directives” that she has asked everyone else to follow. She then actually said:

“I can’t stand those people that have one rule for others and a different one for themselves”

Are Rick and she attempting to punk all of us?

What world does this person live in?

Can we all get what she is taking so we can live in a world that up is down and down is up and no one faces any consequences?

Restaurants are begging to open their doors before she kills another business and she breaks her own COVID-19 orders and tells you that what you saw with your own eyes never happened.

When will this craziness end, hopefully in January of 2023.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595