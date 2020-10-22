Whitmer Let Her Cat Out Of The Bag

Many intelligent people believed that Democrat Governors were making their constituents suffer in each of their perspective states by prolonging their unnecessary economic lockdown. Governor Whitmer made a huge mistake last Sunday during her appearance on the variety show called Meet the Depressed, wait the shows name may be “Meet the Press”, one of the two.

That huge mistake, she actually told the truth.

During her appearance on the NBC variety show she said the following:

“if you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football or wish your kids were in school in person, it is time for change in the this country and that’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden.”

Remember the good old days when Fauci and the rest of the “scientists” were telling us they just needed “15 days to slow the spread”. Whitmer also got on that bandwagon when she issued her first stay-at-home/shelter-in-place/lockdown/house arrest executive order when she said:

“We are continuing to collaborate with the state health department and recommend residents continue to practice prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The state of Michigan has been in some form of economic lockdown for approximately 226 days.

She then actually went on to insinuate that she believes the real victims of her and other Governor’s lockdowns are "the heroes" who she forced their businesses to close and some to still stay closed and those who are actually staying at home and not working or working from their homes. So all of us who have been working outside of our homes since the beginning of this pandemic are not the ones who took a risk. Governor Whitmer is actually saying that front line healthcare workers, first responders, police and firefighters are not even the heroes.

Interesting.

Who would actually vote for someone who has now admitted that she and other Democrat Governors have kept their states under some level of an economic shutdown to hurt the election prospects of the President?

She has admitted that she is economically, socially and psychologically hurt Michigan residents to help her party get elected.

It is so disgusting that she is playing politics with other people’s lives.

