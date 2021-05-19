Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Clover of Calhoun County

Meet Clover, a laid-back lass that just might be the missing piece you've been searching for.

Kitten season is in full effect and the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) is making new kittens available for adoption weekly. It's not always easy introducing a new furry family member to a home but having one as laidback as Clover certainly helps.

Clover and her brother were found abandoned through no fault of their own and taken to HSSCM by a passing good samaritan. Now fully vetted, the two are both in search of their forever homes.

Clover of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Clover is not quite 5-months-old and just like other kittens, this girl loves to play. This sweet girl will let you pick her up and hold her for short periods of time. She is a cuddler and is described as very adaptive by staff at HSSCM.

She is so adaptive that many different types of households could be a good match for her. Clover would do well with another cat or perhaps a cat-friendly dog. A home with children who have previous experience with cats would also be a good fit pending a meet and greet.

Would you like to give Clover the forever home and family she deserves? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe this kitten isn't the right fit? Click here to see other animals just like Clover waiting for their forever home.