Here we go...the “experts” are at it again.

This time, they're telling us that Michigan is one of the "Top Ten Worst States for Women".

What is their 'expert' opinion based on?

1) Life expectancy

2) Male/female income difference

3) Number of female CEOs

4) Women who live in poverty

HOW IT'S BROKEN DOWN FOR MICHIGAN:

1) Life expectancy – 77.6 years old

2) Male/female wage gap: 34%, the sixth worst in the U.S.

3) Percentage of female CEOs is 22.8%

4) Poverty percentage of Michigan's female population is 29%

The Complete Top Ten Worst States For Women:

01) West Virginia

02) Louisiana

03) Oklahoma

04) Kentucky

05) Utah

06) Ohio

07) Michigan

08) Indiana

09) Texas

10) Alabama

The BEST state for women?

Vermont.

