Are Lions Fans Uggos? NFL Fans Seem to Think So

To be completely fair, 28 fanbases in the NFL don't have quite as much going on as Detroit Lions fans these days. Some are hopping on their flight to Southern California to watch the team take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship with a chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history on the line. Others are setting up their watch party for Sunday night.

Still, everything can be studied these days, apparently. And no matter how good the Lions look on the field, other fans may not see Detroit fans as pleasant to the eye.

In a recent study from Bonus Finder determining which NFL team had the sexiest fanbase, the Detroit Lions did not fare well. The study was conducted rather simply, asking NFL fans around the country which fanbases are sexiest, naturally, unable to vote for their own team.

Maybe unsurprisingly, Dallas Cowboys fans were considered the sexiest (the study didn't say anything about personality, to be fair.) Both men and women agreed on Cowboys fans overwhelmingly, taking nearly 20% of the votes collectively. The next-best team only secured 6.8% of the collective vote.

Unfortunately for Lions fans, the second-sexiest fanbase goes to the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers also landed in the top five. In fact, women voted quite favorably for both NFC North rival franchises, as they were the second and third-sexiest fanbases to female voters.

As for the Lions, their fanbase was voted the 10th least attractive in the NFL with just 2.8% of the total vote. Chin up for female Lions fans though, as male voters gave 3.3% of the vote to you.

Likely the only consolation prize is that the Minnesota Vikings fanbase was deemed even uglier than Detroit's. Vikings fans were voted the 3rd least attractive fanbase in the league, only taking 1.9% of the total vote.

Still, the fanbase here in Detroit has plenty to smile about with their team having arguably its most successful season in the Super Bowl ear with a chance to go to the Super Bowl within reach.

Of course, this is just for the fanbase. The Lions' roster employs one of the sexiest players in the NFL, and his 54-yard field goal in the Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Rams is as much appreciated by this fanbase as his jawline.

Results Are In: Here’s The Detroit Lions Sexiest Player in 2023

