Fundraiser For Family Of Missing Battle Creek Woman Presumed Dead

A fundraiser is underway for the family of Amber Griffin who police believe was murdered by her boyfriend.

A fundraiser is underway for the Family of Amber Griffin as law enforcement, family and volunteers continue searching for her remains. Amber was reported missing on June 24th. Not long after, police arrested Amber’s boyfriend who was charged with open murder in connection with her disappearance. A second man was arrested late last week in connection to Amber’s disappearance for being an accessary after the fact and lying to police.

Amber’s family has been hit with multiple losses in a short amount of time. They are asking for help covering funeral expenses associated with the unexpected losses. Those who know the family describe them as kind, caring, and giving to those in need. Due to COVID-19, friends of the family have been unable to organize any other type of fundraiser.

Police say June 23rd is a key date in Amber's case. They’re asking anyone who saw Amber's boyfriend, Derek Horton, that day or the black 2003 Chevy Impala he was driving to contact them or Silent Observer. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.