Joe Biden Brags About His ‘Most Extensive & Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization in History of American Politics’

As I wrote about a year ago “we are told by so many on the left that ballot tampering and election fraud does not occur. Once they are confronted with an example of it happening we are then told by them is that it rarely happens. At what point are they going to admit it does happen and happens more often than we and they think...Now we have an example of election fraud and ballot tampering right here in Michigan and it is a Democrat that has been charged.”

That Democrat is Sherikia Hawkins, the city clerk for Southfield Michigan has been charged with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election. Ms. Hawkins, a registered Democrat was arraigned Monday in Southfield on:

falsifying returns or records

forgery of a public record

misconduct in office

and multiple counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Now we have the Democratic Party Presidential nominee himself Joe Biden bragging on a podcast titled “Pod Save America” hosted by a former Barack Obama staffer Dan Pfeiffer stating:

“We have put together, I think, the most extensive and and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

If you think he had a slip of the tongue, Biden did not attempt to correct himself after saying “voter fraud organization”. If that is not enough for you the hosts of this podcast did not attempt to correct or clarify Biden’s statement.

Do I need to give you any more examples of the master voter fraud by the Democratic Party that is coming our way? We need as many poll watchers as we can get, lawyers ready to contest this fraud and most importantly as many legal votes for President Trump to overcome the cheating of the left.

The Governor of Michigan is also engaged in doing whatever she can to mislead the citizens of Michigan by posting what appears to be quite an uptick in positive Coronavirus cases and deaths right here in the state of Michigan. On October 15th, approximately two weeks before the election Michigan's positive case and death numbers started to climb at a rate much faster than the United States rate. Positive case numbers went up 54% compared to the U.S. rate increase of 25% and death rates in Michigan increase 146% compared to the U.S. rate increase of 11%.

I can only assume Whitmer believes that her failure to lead Michigan during this crisis, as evident by her numbers will help Biden defeat President Trump here in Michigan. Whitmer either does not care or realizes that she is showing her failure in leading the people of Michigan through this pandemic.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595