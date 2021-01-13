Lottery Jackpots Soar For Mega Millions and Powerball

The Mega Millions is not the only huge jackpot, the Powerball jackpot for tonight's (1-13-2021) drawing is at an estimated $550 million dollars. Totally life changing if you are lucky enough to win.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was won back on October 23rd 2018, that jackpot was $1.537 billion dollars and there was only one willing ticket. Yes, one person won that huge jackpot, the winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina.

Fridays drawing for the Mega Millions is to be an estimated $750 million dollars. The cash option for a jackpot that large is around $550 million dollars.

For most people, the first thing they would do upon winning the $750 million dollar jackpot is quitting their job, the next thing that a winner should do is get a Lawyer.

According to the financial website 'The Street' , a lawyer is like a fire extinguisher, you might never use it, but when you need one you really need one. Once you win the lottery, you really need one.

Another reason for legal counsel is they can help protect your assets, connect you with a financial planner, and help you with your incredibly complex taxes.

When you first win the lottery it is very easy to get caught up in the excitement and even the stress of the moment, so it is good to have some people help you make some good financial decisions right away. Don't fall victim to the 'curse of the lottery'. Winners are often hit by family issues , meaning a lot of hands out , also personal and financial problems. Some winners end up in worse financial shape than they were before they won the money.

The Street has great advice for when you win the lottery.