Relief is in sight for essential workers in Michigan who may need help paying their utility bills.

The Heat and Warm Fund (THAW) will pay up to $500 for gas, water, and electricity expenses for qualifying essential workers. Essential workers include foodservice and grocery store employees in addition to healthcare workers. Households qualify if their income is up to 250% of the federal poverty line.

Click here to see if your household may qualify. THAW is also looking for donations to help fund the project.

There's more on the program in the video below from WJBK.