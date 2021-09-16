Murder Charges Reissued for Battle Creek Man Days After Being Dropped

Murder charges are being reissued just days after being dropped for a deadly drive-by shooting case.

A Battle Creek man is once again facing charges related to a deadly drive-by shooting just days after a Calhoun County judge dropped them after a key witness was located. 39-year-old Ernest McGill was charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Eniyah Hollins during a house party in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County District Judge Paul Beardslee dismissed open murder charges against McGill on Tuesday, September 14 after prosecutors said they could not produce a key witness for the preliminary examination. The witness has since been located and the court will now reissue charges against McGill, according to WWMT.

McGill was arraigned on July 8 2021 on charges of open murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Eniyah Hollins was shot and killed on June 27, 2021, while standing outside a house on Hanover Street. She was hit by a shot fired from a car at the intersection of Hanover Street and Walter Avenue. At the time, investigators said they did not believe she was the intended target.

An hour before Hollins was killed, investigators said shots were fired at Legends Bar and Grill on Porter Street. Battle Creek Police say both shootings were connected.