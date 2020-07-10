Suspect In Custody Following Exchange Of Gunfire & Standoff In Marshall

A suspect is in custody following an officer involved shooting and standoff in Marshall.

At 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 10, two Marshall police officers and a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy visited a home on the 700 block of West Hanover in Marshall to facilitate a mental health order from the court and transport the individual to the hospital for treatment.

When officers made contact with the suspect at the door, the suspect immediately opened fire on the officers. Officers returned fire and retreated to their vehicles, and all three officers are safe.

The Calhoun County Sheriff Emergency Response Team, which also includes officers from the Marshall Police Department, made contact with the individual by phone. Officers were then able to go into the home and make contact with the suspect. He had been shot and was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The incident is being investigated by the Michigan State Police and is ongoing at this time.

Other responding agencies include the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Ambulance, Marshall Fire, Battle Creek City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, and Albion Department of Public Safety.

There was a lot of confusion about what exactly was happening as the incident unfolded. There were misinformed reports of an active shooter situation due to the exchange of gunfire and the lockdown of adjacent businesses. Individuals that were in the vicinity of the incident say they heard dozens of shots fired and there was a very large multidepartment police presence in the area.