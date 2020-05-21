Operation Local – B52 Winery and Lucky Girl Brewing

Here's info on an exciting event coming up for Memorial Day weekend.

I spoke with Jeff Wescott, owner of the B52 Winery and Lucky Girl Brewing about their "Get Out, Take Out, Break Out Weekend" coming up this weekend. Yeah, it's almost Memorial Day weekend already.

This Saturday and Sunday B52 Winery and Lucky Girl Brewing are teaming up with Island Noodles at the B52 location on M-43 in Paw Paw. During this event you can take advantage of their buy 3 wines get 1 free take out special. Not to mention a full line up of smoked meats from Lucky Girl Brewing like ribs, brisket pulled pork and wings. They also have Island Noodles food truck coming up from Ohio. 15% of their sales will be donated to Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at the VA in Battle Creek.

According to the Facebook event,

All patrons will be able to use 3 patio/dining spaces. Social distancing rules apply.

Lucky Girl Brewing and B52 Winery is located at 34016 M-43, Paw Paw, MI 49079.

You can call them at 269-628-0054 or find them on facebook: Lucky Girl Brewing, B52 Winery.

Listen to the full conversation with Jeff Wescott below.