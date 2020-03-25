Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Ansyn From Calhoun County

Would you look at this precious sweet girl's face? Meet Ansyn, a very good-natured young lady looking for her forever family at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Ansyn is a female Wirehaired Terrier mix that does shed. She came to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) with her brother Onyx. Onyx was lucky enough to find his forever home leaving sweet and timid Ansyn still waiting for hers.

Ansyn currently weighs 40 pounds and is not quite down growing yet at just under 1 year in age. This young lady needs some confidence building, which is being worked on with the staff and volunteers at HSSCM and will need to continue in her forever home. Anysn will also need someone to work with her on her leash skills. This smart girl is learning new things daily. Her ideal home would allow her time to decompress from her stressful shelter life and get used to her new home. Children 8 or older should be fine and a fenced in yard would be ideal. As you can see above, Ansyn gets along well with other dogs but a meet and greet would be necessary before going to a new home.

Click here to find an application to download, fill out and return to HSSCM.

As with many other entities, the Humane Society of Soth Central Michigan has had to change how they are doing things.

Our local Humane Society relies solely on donations. HSSCM does not hold the City or County animal control contracts, nor do they receive any governmental or tax dollar support. Their work is made possible by generous people who seek to make a difference in the lives of companion animals. No donation is too small to make a difference! If you are unable to donate money, please consider donating one of the items on the list they posted above.