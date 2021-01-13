Red Wings Name Larkin As Team Captain

One day before the Detroit Red Wings open their 2021 season, the team announced that center Dylan Larkin (pictured) will be the 37th captain in team history.

The team has not had anybody wear the "C" since Henrik Zetterberg wore it from 2013-2018. Larkin has been among the team's alternate captains since then.

Larkin has been with the Wings since 2015 when he made the roster after spending one season at the University of Michigan. He was drafted in the first round by Detroit in 2014.

The Waterford, Michigan native has scored 107 goals and dished out 159 assists in five full seasons in Detroit. He will be wearing the "C" when the team opens the 2021 season at Little Caesars Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.