The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.

We shouldn't expect the temperature to get better any time soon, well, the summer temperatures that is because we all know how Michigan winters are. Nonetheless, as climate change continues to riddle our Earth, the weather, as we know it, has begun to change right before our eyes. If we're not careful, Southwest Michigan may turn into a dessert.

Extreme Heat Belt: 125 Degrees Fahrenheit

According to data that was collected from the First Street Foundation and shared with the public by meteorologist Tom Skilling, there is a large heat belt that is pushing its way through our country. This isn't a short-term issue and could have a large effect on our lifestyles for many years to come. Southwest Michigan, along with many other parts of the country could see large temperature spikes in the next 30 years.

As we continue to use fossil fuels, dump other forms of pollution all over our planet, and other climate and atmospheric destructive actions the temperatures continue to rise. At our planet's current pace, the inland communities of Southwest Michigan and others will see 125 degrees Fahrenheit on some summer days by the year 2053.

How To Keep The Thermostat Away From 125 Degrees Fahrenheit

I don't know about you, but I would prefer to not live in a moving sauna and actively sweat to death. There are ways that we can help ourselves out, to preface these are my opinions and suggestions, meaning they only represent my ideals and are not facts. Firstly, if we used more renewable energy, carpool/bikes/walk more, and use natural means to cook like making fires to reduce the number of destructive gas emissions we have as humans.

We also can be more local about this right, Let's clean up the streets, parks, and riverbanks right here within our communities. Lastly, we can use less electricity and even unplug items we aren't using, stop chopping down the forests, and reduce our food waste by giving it to farmers to use as fertilizer

How To Keep From Melting In 125 Degree Fahrenheit Weather

Now, this probably seems like a redundant statement but I think just a few reminders or new ideas might help a few people. Say we aren't able to slow down the effects of climate change and the extreme heat belt continues to move through the country and finds itself in Southwest Michigan, we're going to need to cool off.

Luckily for you, I have a few things that might be able to help. There are the main ideas that come to everyone's mind; stay inside with air conditioning, swim in some kind of body of water, and drink water and other hydrating fluids which are great places to start.

Now, let's expand on those for a little bit; grab a few cooling towels, which you get wet, and then wrap on parts of your body, mostly the neck and head, to keep yourself cool. There is also wearing the least amount of layers, or clothes in general for that matter, as possible because less clothing means less heat. Lastly, you may also get ice packs, ice baths, cooling pads, and other quick cooling methods to douse your body in.

At the end of the day were in danger if we don't change something quickly then we may be facing a HOT problem. On the other hand, we might want to get used to wearing fewer clothes, staying inside more, or investing in a pool. I'm not looking forward to 125 Degrees Fahrenheit summer days so let's help each other out!