Spring Cleaning Begins With Hazardous Waste In Calhoun County

Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished.

But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.

A hazardous waste collection will take place at Bailey Park, in Battle Creek, on Monday, April 24th, where household hazardous waste, such as oil-based paint, solvents, acids, pesticides, and batteries will be collected. The collection will take place in the parking lot south of CO Brown Stadium.

Get our free mobile app

The list of accepted and unaccepted waste is quite lengthy and can be viewed below. Times and locations of the events are included:

Household Hazardous Waste

Monday, April 24th

12 Noon to 5:30 PM.

Bailey Park

1350 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek

Participants will use Wagner Dr. to enter the event. The collection will take place in the parking lot south of CO Brown Stadium. Vehicles will exit the park onto Capital Ave. NE.

ITEMS ACCEPTED:

Oil-based paint, fuels (in fuel cans)

Solvents, acids, bases, pesticides, household cleaners

Mercury

Medications, sharps (inside a rigid puncture-resistant container with lid)

Household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs

Motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze

Propane cylinders, gas cylinders (NO foam insulation)

Fire extinguishers, aerosol cans

PCB and non-PCB lamp ballasts, oxidizers

Self-heating solids, flammable solids/liquids, toxic inorganics/organics, lighters, chlorophenols

Lead

Self-defense spray, peroxides, water-reactives, isocyanates, and cyanide.

John Cameron/Unsplash John Cameron/Unsplash loading...

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:

Latex paint, school chemicals

Biologically active material

home-use insulation spraying cylinders

Ammunition, weapons, explosives, and radioactive material (including smoke detectors).

Household Hazardous Waste collections do not include trash, tires, yard waste, construction/demolition waste, appliances, or industrial/business-generated waste. These items are not defined as household hazardous waste.

HELPFUL TIPS:

Please separate the paint from the rest of your items. Pack your items, so the containers will remain upright, and spills can be contained. Plastic buckets and totes with solid bottoms collect and contain spills better than cardboard boxes. Please label all items that are not in their original packaging. We can’t guarantee that your oil and gas containers will be returned.