Springfield Man Rejects Plea Deal For Battle Creek Murder

The suspect in a 2019 murder rejected a plea deal and will head to trial early next year.

The suspect in a shooting that killed a Battle Creek man in May of 2019 will be heading to trial sometime early next year. 34-year-old Randale Benjamin, of Springfield, has been charged with open murder in the death of 42-year-old Brent King. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Benjamin rejected a plea bargain from prosecutors in the case. A pre-trial hearing will be rescheduled for 2021. Under the rejected plea deal Benjamin had the opportunity to plead guilty to second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and one count of felony firearm with no sentence agreement. He instead chose to take his chances with a trial.

42-year-old Brent King was gunned down in the 300 block on Capital North East. He ran a short distance after being shot before collapsing and dying from his injuries. The shooting was proceeded by an argument between a woman walking her dog in the area and King. As the argument continued, another man that is believed to be Randale Benjamin, approached and shot King several times before fleeing the scene. King had been walking with others to the scene of an earlier shooting involving one of his friends.

Benjamin will continue to be held without bond at the Calhoun County Jail.