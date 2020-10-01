This Magnificent Michigan Lighthouse Property Could Be Yours

Check out this lighthouse turned bed and breakfast that just may be the most unique real estate listing in Michigan.

It's not every day a lighthouse property hits the market. One that has been updated to include modern amenities like electricity, running water, and all the other necessary things needed to make it a home is rare. One that has the potential to bring in money as well is nearly unheard of. The Jacobsville Lighthouse/Portage River Lighthouse checks all those boxes.

This Lake Superior adjacent gem was built in 1869 and located on Keweenaw Bay in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is accessible by land and water. It was decommissioned in 1919. The lighthouse remained vacant until 1958 when it was purchased in an auction. That's when many updates where made. Then in 2004, Mike Ditty and his now late wife Sherry happened by the property while boating and noticed a for sale sign. Their son Bill says that he, his brother, and parents were all middle income, definitely not wealthy but as a family, they were able to purchase the property.

Courtesy of Jacobsville Lighthouse - Portage River Lighthouse

As a family, the Ditty's enjoyed summers there and made even more improvements that then allowed them to open the Jacobsville Lighthouse/Portage River Lighthouse as a Bed and Breakfast in 2005. The Jacobsville Lighthouse/Portage River Lighthouse property boasts a 360-foot shoreline not to mention the spectacular views from the tower of the lighthouse itself.

Just imagine seeing an unobstructed view of the northern lights from that perspective, or perhaps enjoying your morning coffee with that truly Pure Michigan view. The property even has its own apple trees.

The property features multiple buildings boasting over 4,000 square feet of living space when all combined. It has 7 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. A Bed and Breakfast has operated on the property for 14 years. The family says the Bed & Breakfast was a side business.

See below for the owner's description and listing for the Jacobsville Lighthouse/Portage River Lighthouse

Unique opportunity to purchase this 1869 lighthouse property. Located on Lake Superior in Michigan. A very traditional Lighthouse with Keepers house attached to a conical light tower.

Located on Keweenaw Bay, Lake Superior. 360 feet of shoreline.

Breathtaking views including the Huron Mountains to the East (the highest point in Michigan).

Purchase partial or both parcels.

5 total buildings.

Located on 360' of Lake Superior shoreline, the Jacobsville Lighthouse property was purchased in 2004 and opened to the public for the first time for tours and as a B&B as a sideline.

1. Main house (3,300 square feet) with attached lighthouse tower and 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, barn (garage), Oil house, Shop building,

2. There are new optional 3 bedrooms 3 bath building for sale adding an additional 1,036 square feet (all room have complete plumbing for a kitchenette and full bath. )

- Number of Guest Rooms: 6 (potential of 7 guest rooms 4 in main house 3 in outbuilding)

- Number of Guest Room Baths: 5 (2 1/2 Main Building & 3 in outbuilding)

- Property Address: 38741 Jacobs Street Lake Linden, Michigan

- Property Status: Potential B&B -Owners' Quarters: Yes (one room can be used as owners quarters or 3 bedroom/3 bathroom building)

- Year Built: 1869 (outbuilding 2007)

- Year of the Last renovation: 2016

- Years run as B&B: 14 (B&B run as side hobby)

- Square Footage: 4,336 (Appx 3300 main Building & 1036 Out Building)

- Acreage: 2.10 -Restaurant: No

- Natl. Register of Historic Places: No (Mentioned in Houghton County)

Potential buying options:

1. Lighthouse with brick keepers home as listed above $519K

2. Optional 3 bedroom 3 bathroom building $145K

3. Turnkey solution including all the above $720K or best offer (includes furniture, maintenance equipment, and website)

