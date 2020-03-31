VIDEOS: Galesburg Area Firefighters Help Celebrate Birthdays

The Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department is doing its part to help kids stuck at home celebrate their birthdays.

Young and old alike, we all are impacted by the current pandemic. While adults can see the bigger picture, it's harder for the children in our lives. No school. No playing with friends. No going anywhere. No birthday parties. Many area fire departments have been putting out offers to do drive-by birthday well wishes. Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department included.

As you can see, it did not take long for members of the community to take them up on the offer. What an amazing way to put smiles on faces. This will likely be birthdays these children will never forget and not because they weren't able to have a party with their friends, but because a group of firefighters went out of their way to come by with a big shiny firetruck and to tell them "Happy Birthday".