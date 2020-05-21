What! Whitmer Has Spoken At Rallies With Hitler & Nazi Signs

People in Hitler and Nazi houses should not be throwing Heil Hitler signs.

Governor Whitmer is fond these days as casting people opposed to her dictatorial orders as racist, misogynists and Nazi’s. In fact a spokesman for Whitmer, Zach Pohl tweeted out the following:

“Seems important that the Senate Majority Leader [Mike Shirkey] spoke at this event, where people also compared the governor to Adolph Hitler and the Michigan Militia provided ‘security’”

Well Zach I have a question for you, what does Whitmer actually think about Hitler and Nazis because back in 2012 she spoke at a rally with all sorts of Hitler and Nazi signs and symbols in support of her actions and against Governor Snyder?

The Michigan Capitol Confidential is reporting that Whitmer had attended and spoke at a union rally against the policies of Governor Snyder. The union members where carrying Hitler and Nazi signs, some comparing Governor Snyder to Hitler. She never once denounced the Nazi and Hitler signs held up during the rally during her speech or after. Because of that can we assume she was in agreement with her fellow democrats carrying Hitler and Nazi signs.

At that same rally Maryanne Levine, president of the Chippewa Valley Education Association union stated:

“We must close union offices, confiscate their money and put their leaders in prison. We must reduce workers’ salaries and take away their right to strike…Those were the words of Adolf Hitler, May 2, 1933.”

It gets even worse for Whitmer and the Democrats that attended that apparently Nazi rally, you see Governor two can play your Nazi game. On that very same day, The Oakland Press reported:

“Lt. Gov. Brian Calley repeatedly gaveled for order during the Senate debate as Democrats attacked the legislation to applause from protesters in the galley. At one point, a man shouted, ‘Heil Hitler! Heil Hitler! That’s what you people are.’”

Are you saying that the Democrats carrying Nazi signs were in the galley that day, oh my. Again Governor two can play your “accuse everyone at a rally as racist, misogynist or Nazi’s” game.

It gets even worse for Whitmer.

Apparently Whitmer is fond of showing up at events that Hitler and Nazi symbolism and slurs are used. The Lansing State Journal reported back on March 17, 2011 that she attended another rally protesting Governor Snyder’s policies that show a video of a man carrying a sign depicting Governor Snyder with a Hitler mustache, superimposed over a swastika.

Courtesy of Mackinac Center For Public Policy via a video image

So Zach what do you have to say about your tweet and your bosses fondness for showing up, supporting and speaking to the people at those events?

By the way Zach, doesn't the name Gretchen come from German origins?

I wonder how Whitmer will address these events she showed up at and spoke when the onslaught of reporters ask her?

My guess is she will not be asked about her attendance and speaking at these events by more than 1 reporter if that.

If some people did not have hypocrisy they would not have any standards.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595