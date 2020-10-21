Regular Season Finale for Bearcats Shifts to the Road

It wouldn't an exciting end to a regular season for the Battle Creek Central Bearcats without a last-minute change. For the Bearcats, it involves the loss of their home finale.

After a quick email to Battle Creek Central Athletic Director Chuck Seils, we learned that Battle Creek Central's final JV and Varsity games were scrapped after their opponent, Mattawan, had to back out due to the football team quarantining due to COVID-19.

It was a scramble trying to find an opponent for the Bearcats, especially when they were attempting to have one more game at home with the more than likely event that the postseason would be spent on the road. It's also the same scramble Harper Creek had to endure in Week 2.

After numerous calls, the Bearcats were able to find an opponent that was also looking for a contest after their game was cancelled this week. In steps Division 1's Grand Haven, whose contest with Holland West Ottawa was clipped due to COVID quarantine involving 26 players.

The Buccaneers are still searching for the first win and could give themselves their last chance to make a move in their heavily-stacked district that involves Grandville (5-0), Rockford (3-0), Traverse City West (4-1) and Hudsonville (4-2 and forfeiting this week due to COVID on their squad).

With a win, Central would finish the season at 2-4 and could finish as high as the fifth-seed in Division 2 in a tough district that has Lakeview (4-1), Portage Northern (4-1) and current number two in the state, East Lansing (5-0).

The Bearcats will have to head on the road as Grand Haven was willing to host them this week. The game at Gene Rothi Field at Buccaneer Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m. Seils also stated in the email that the game time may work better due to the possible inclement weather expected Friday evening.