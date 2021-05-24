Will Whitmer Fine Herself Or Just The East Lansing Business?

It has happened again, as it has before and before that time and before that time and before that time. Here is a good question, is Governor Whitmer incapable of learning from her past mistakes or does she really not care what anyone thinks of her elitism?

Governor Whitmer has been caught, I believe for the fourth or fifth time now breaking her own Coronavirus orders, you know the ones that she constantly reminds us save lives. This time according to great reporting by Breitbart News she was found partying at an East Lansing bar with more than double the number of people allowed at her table. One of those with her at the restaurant and bar was none other than Michigan's chief operations officer, Tricia Foster. That same person who ignored Governor Whitmer's advice to not travel to Florida.

Whitmer was caught this time because one of the brilliant people at the rule-breaking gathering took a picture and, ready for this one…have you figured it out yet, posted that picture on her Facebook account. Realizing the mistake they made they have since deleted that picture from their site.

In that picture, Whitmer is partying with 12 other people in what looks like a very small and confined room at the Landshark bar and restaurant.

Per Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) “Information on Coronavirus Business Occupancy & Face Covering Requirements” through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Epidemic Order Effective May 15, 2021 at 9:00 am through May 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm:

Gathering limitations for entertainment establishments, recreational establishments, and food service establishments. Gatherings are prohibited at food service establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, unless: Consumption of food or beverages is permitted only in a designated dining area where patrons are seated, groups of patrons are separated by at least 6 feet, no more than 6 patrons are seated together (at a table, booth, or group of fixed seats), and groups of patrons do not intermingle;

She clearly either does not know her own executive orders which she issues through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) as emergency orders. Or perhaps she simply does not believe in them or cares what others think of her attitude the rules are of thee and not me.

Breitbart News reported that on Sunday Whitmer issued a statement that said:

"Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols…Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it…In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."

I hope the bar and restaurant will not be in any trouble for allowing this Coronavirus rule-breaking event to occur. I am sure all of the businesses that have been fined in the last year will be closely looking at what type of fine will be assessed to the Landshark. I personally hope none and Whitmer will give those other businesses their money back with any associated lawyers’ fees.

By the way, Governor Whitmer if you do choose to do the right thing and not fine the Landshark bar and restaurant and give all the other businesses you fined their money back please do not take the lawyers’ fees out of us taxpayers pockets. The cost of their lawyers should come out of either yours or the Democratic Party coffers.

