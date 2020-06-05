Mass COVID-19 Testing in Battle Creek This Weekend

The Calhoun County Public Health Department has announced a mass-testing for COVID-19 event scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday for county residents.

After a successful testing event in Albion last weekend, the department will hold another event at Kellogg Community College June 6th and 7th. Testing will be available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

The department will be working with KCC, the Michigan National Guard, the Michigan State Police, the Community Emergency Response Team and the City of Battle Creek. Testing is free and all participants are asked to wear a face covering while maintaining social distancing. The free testing will be available by drive-thru and walk-up.

The testing is called polymerase chain reaction testing - PCR for short. The test involves the collection of mucus from your nose or throat with a cotton swab. The department states that the testing will provide a weird sensation but should not hurt. It is considered the most reliable test available.

Samples will be sent to a laboratory for examination for the virus and takes a few days. Those tested will be contacted once it is determined if your sample was found to be positive or negative for the virus.

The testing will take place at Lot H at the college (the largest lot along North Avenue). To help in moving traffic along, those that are participating in the testing should access the parking lot via the Roosevelt Boulevard entrance. The will be three lines specifically for vehicles involved in the testing. Those that choose to walk with also use the Roosevelt entrance and park in Lot F (the dirt lot near the Linear Path). Walk-up testers will be asked to walk to one lane closest to the Roll Building. The public exit will be onto North Avenue. A diagram is below.

Battle Creek Transit will also provide transportation to the event on Saturday, June 6th. The 2E Emmett-East Avenue route stops at Kellogg Community College every half-hour between 9:20 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. You will also be allowed to ride the Transit fare-free during this time period. Contact Battle Creek Transit at 269-966-3474 for more information.

The event can also be found through the department's Facebook page.